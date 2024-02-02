German DAX futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

This follows the strong gains in Wall Street yesterday, so there is some catching up on that front. US futures are also sitting higher today, so that is helping with the overall mood. However, that is largely contained to tech shares only at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 0.9%, while Dow futures are actually flat.

In other markets, Chinese stocks saw a late bounce to salvage what would have been a really ugly close. The Shanghai Composite halved losses in the final 20 minutes to be down just 1.5% after the steep drop earlier. It managed to stave off a drop below 2,700, which I believe was the intention of China's "plunge protection team".