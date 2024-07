German DAX futures -0.6%

French CAC 40 futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

French stocks look poised to break the key support outlined here, and that bodes ill for sentiment among regional equities in the latter stages this week. US futures were steadier earlier as well but S&P 500 futures are now down 0.06% as the mood music begins to turn on the day. In Asia, the Nikkei closes down by over 3% and below the 38,000 mark for the first time since late April.