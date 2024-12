German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

It's been a rough week for equities and it might not change to end the week. US stocks were poised for a slight bounce back yesterday only to be dashed in the final hour of trading. The late selling is weighing on the optimism today with US futures also sitting lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% with Nasdaq futures down 0.4% on the day.