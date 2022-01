German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

This is largely building on the gains from Wall Street yesterday, with the overall mood also cautiously optimistic today as investors turn their attention to the US CPI report later. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are up 0.2%, while Dow futures are up 0.1% on the day.

Despite the light optimism, FX is little changed for the most part as major currencies are staying more subdued to start the session.