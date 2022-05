German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

US cash markets will be closed today but futures are pointing higher and that is helping with the more positive mood to start the new week today. This continues from the more optimistic tone from Friday, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.8% currently. The positive headlines from China earlier are also helping with the mood from Asia at least.