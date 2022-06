German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Bonds continue to be slammed with the RBA decision earlier not helping much with sentiment and that is tripping over equities since yesterday. US stocks barely salvaged gains but it felt like a losing day overall. US futures are also pointing lower for now, with S&P 500 futures down 0.6%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.5%.