German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

The positive note for Europe is that markets closed before a second wave of selling hit Wall Street yesterday. But we are seeing some element of catch up to the heavy losses in the equities space yesterday. For some context, the S&P 500 finished 4.3% down, Nasdaq lower by 5.2% and the Dow down by 3.9%. Painful.