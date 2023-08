German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

This follows the gains from Wall Street yesterday but just be wary that tech stocks are the ones in the driver's seat at the moment. That comes after Nvidia's earnings beat, with Nasdaq futures also seen up 1.2% currently. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% while Dow futures are only up by 0.1% on the day.