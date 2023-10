German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

This already builds on the losses from yesterday and the more subdued mood today isn't really helping either. S&P 500 futures are now down 12 points, or 0.3%, as traders stay on edge amid the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The flight to safety last Friday is still fresh in the minds of markets, so that is something to be wary about.