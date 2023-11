German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

The positive momentum this week continues, with European indices set to follow up from the gains in Wall Street yesterday. Adding to that, US futures are also higher with S&P 500 future seen up 0.2% on the day. But that owes more to tech shares, with Nasdaq futures up 0.4% currently as it is buoyed by falling bond yields.