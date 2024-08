German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This comes after the more positive rotation from tech to value shares in Wall Street yesterday. While the Nasdaq ended lower by 1.3%, the Dow ended higher by 0.5%. And the rebound in tech shares this morning is arguably also helping with the overall mood in broader markets. S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% with Nasdaq futures up 1.3% currently.