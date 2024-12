German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

The French CAC 40 futures are leading losses, down 0.9%, as political risks have resurfaced in Paris. The government is failing to reach a compromise on the budget with Marine Le Pen's far-right party and that has raised the risk of a no confidence vote against Michel Barnier's government. Besides that, equities in general are seeing a rougher time upon the turn of the month with S&P 500 futures also seen down 0.2% currently.