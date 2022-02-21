German DAX futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%

The bounce is risk trades came earlier after the news about Biden and Putin's meeting here. That is leading the market to believe that the Russia and Ukraine situation will be somewhat calmer for now, even though the threat of an invasion isn't completely off the table. But a meeting is always a good sign that any aggressiveness is likely to stall for now.

Elsewhere, US futures are also pulling higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.9%, Nasdaq futures up 1.0% and Dow futures up 0.8%.