German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

European equities closed yesterday in good standing but that all came before the turn lower in US stocks as higher yields weighed on sentiment. There's some element of catching up to do as such. So far, there's some comfort for the broader equities space that there isn't much of a spillover from the rout in China.

The Hang Seng index is down over 6% on the day, testing its 2016 low. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite index closed down by 5% with the CSI 300 index finishing the day down 4.6%.

Elsewhere, US futures are more pensive with S&P 500 futures trading flat on the day currently.