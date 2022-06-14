German DAX futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.8%

The market is in search for a bit of a relief following the bloodbath yesterday and that seems to be the mood to kick start European morning trade. US futures are also inching higher with S&P 500 futures up 1.4%, Nasdaq futures up 1.8%, and Dow futures up 1.1% on the day.

The bounce doesn't cover the downside leg yesterday but at least there are signs of a let up in the selling pressure in stocks and bonds, well for now at least.