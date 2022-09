German DAX futures -0.9%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.9%

This comes after a modest showing yesterday, in which European indices finished higher before the late selling in Wall Street once again. So, there is some element of catch up in part but the sluggish mood in US futures today also isn't helping. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.4%, and Dow futures down 0.3% currently.