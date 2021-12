German DAX futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%

An optimistic look as we get things going on the session with US futures also feeling buoyant. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% at the moment. Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are up 4 bps to 1.383%.

In FX, the dollar is holding slight gains against the euro and yen but is seen mildly softer against the commodity currencies.