German DAX futures -1.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

Equities sentiment remains sluggish as the fallout from last week continues to reverberate into the new week. S&P 500 futures are also down 0.4% as there isn't much optimism seen for the time being. Global growth worries, surging inflation pressures, and tighter central bank policy outlook are all contributing factors to the hiccup.