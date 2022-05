German DAX futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%

This comes amid the risk rebound we're seeing so far today, with US futures also pointing higher so far. S&P 500 futures are up 0.8%, Nasdaq futures up 1.2%, and Dow futures up 0.7%. The overall mood is an extension from the late bounce in US stocks yesterday.

But in the grand scheme of trading this week, it is nothing more than a little reprieve.