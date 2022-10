German DAX futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

This comes alongside the more optimistic mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 54 points, or 1.5%, at the moment. That comes after the surging rebound yesterday, following Friday's heavy selloff. Despite the positive vibes, I'd be remiss not to say that there is still some sense of apprehension in the air heading into key central bank meetings in the weeks ahead.