German DAX futures -0.8%

French CAC 40 futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

After salvaging some pride towards the end of July, European indices are being caught in another downdraft again now to start August trading. France's CAC 40 index looks poised now to fall back towards its lowest levels since November last year. The overall mood is rather negative with US futures also keeping lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.8% and Nasdaq futures down 1.4% currently.