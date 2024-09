German DAX futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

US futures were already a little higher earlier but overall risk sentiment is getting an added boost as China is coming out with force to amplify their measures to bolster the economy this week. The Politburo announcement here is triggering strong gains in domestic equities and is pushing up broader sentiment. The CSI 300 index is now up 2.7% on the day and S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% currently.