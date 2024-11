German DAX futures -0.9%

French CAC 40 futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

It is a case of easy come, easy go for European equities. As mentioned yesterday, as much there is optimism in the overall equities space, the European landscape might prove to be a challenging one considering the circumstances and outlook surrounding the euro area economy. US futures are also more tentative today, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%.