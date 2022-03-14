German DAX futures +1.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

This is mirrored by the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7%.

The sentiment from Asia isn't quite translating across, so that is something that investors should be aware of at least. Chinese stocks have been battered today with lockdowns returning and tech stocks tumbling after a delisting warning by the SEC on five companies.

The Shanghai Composite closed 2.6% down on the day, its worst daily decline since July 2020.