German DAX futures +0.8%

French CAC 40 futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

This comes with US futures also keeping in a better spot, although off earlier highs in Asia. S&P 500 futures are up 0.7%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.6% currently. For now, the market is still taking in a reprieve following the slight recovery yesterday to Monday's carnage.