German DAX futures -1.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.1%

The market turned after Bullard's remarks yesterday and never really recovered. The more negative sentiment is still percolating to today and it is tough to see things turn around on a Friday. US futures are keeping more subdued as well with S&P 500 futures down 0.6%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.5%.

The dour mood is keeping the dollar and yen bid across the board on the day.