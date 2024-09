German DAX futures -1.2%

French CAC 40 futures -1.0%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

This carries over the selling from Wall Street yesterday. US futures are also down again today, with S&P 500 futures lower by 0.5% and Nasdaq futures down 0.6% currently. We're not seeing much spillovers yet into FX but if the action picks up in bonds again as well, expect that to reverberate to major currencies in the session(s) ahead.