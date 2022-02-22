  • German DAX futures -1.6%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.9%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -1.5%

It's not looking pretty for    equities  as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to play out, with sanctions starting to come into the picture against Russia. It also remains to be seen what the Ukraine response will be and how much further does Putin want to take all this.

The DAX is in a bit of a pickle after the drop yesterday broke key support and price fell to its lowest since March last year:

DAX 22-02

Elsewhere, US futures are also marked lower with S&P 500 futures down 1.6%, Nasdaq futures down 2.1%, and Dow futures down 1.3%.