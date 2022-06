German DAX futures -1.5%

UK FTSE futures -1.1%

European stocks already encountered a setback yesterday as early gains were mostly erased by the time the closing bell rang. We're now seeing a further drop beckoning ahead of the open today, with risk appetite sapped on the day. US futures are also marked lower with S&P 500 futures down 1.1%, Nasdaq futures down 1.2%, and Dow futures down 1.0%.

This is keeping the dollar (and yen) in a better spot as we look to get things going on the session.