German DAX futures -1.3%

UK FTSE futures -1.4%

It's looking hard to shake off the jitters in markets as we are seeing fear continue to permeate to start the new week. That comes after the early optimism overnight in which we got news of UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse and major central banks pledging to enhance dollar swap lines to bolster liquidity. S&P 500 futures are now down 38 points, or 1%, on the day as well.