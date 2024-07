German DAX futures +0.9%

French CAC 40 futures +2.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This comes after the far-right is seen sweeping the first round of the French elections over the weekend. That said, I wouldn't get too carried away by the manner of victory just yet. A lot can change in the days ahead and there are still risks that could see a political standstill come back into the picture ahead of the second round of votes on 7 July.