German DAX futures -1.4%

French CAC 40 futures -1.5%

UK FTSE futures -1.1%

A more hawkish Fed looks to have turned December on its head for equities. European indices look set for a sea of red in trying to catch up to the heavy losses in Wall Street yesterday. US futures are more muted today though, keeping little changed near flat levels thus far. So, that's at least helping to not make things worse at the start of European trading.