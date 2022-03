German DAX futures -1.9%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.2%

The backlash from the Russia-Ukraine situation and sanctions against Russia is continuing to bite at Europe, not to mention the more pensive mood in stocks at the moment as well. US futures are lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures down 0.4% on the day.