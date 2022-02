German DAX futures -1.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.7%

This in part owes to some catch up to the losses in Wall Street on Friday, with the selling having hit after the European close. The market mood is less dour today but remains on a knife's edge. US futures are little changed and flattish at the moment.

Meanwhile, in the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are up 1 bps to 1.96% and 2-year yields up 3.6 bps to 1.55%.