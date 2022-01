German DAX futures -1.5%

UK FTSE futures -1.4%

The drop owes to some catch up to the plunge in US stocks yesterday. The overall mood is still rather subdued with US futures also pointing lower on the day. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures are down 0.3%.

That continues to hint at a more risk-off tone. In the major currencies space, the aussie and kiwi are resting at the lows against the dollar - both down by 0.8% currently.