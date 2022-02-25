German DAX futures +1.8%

UK FTSE futures +1.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.5%

The positive vibes in Europe owes largely to the rebound in Wall Street yesterday, which came after the European close. As such, we're seeing some catch up to the moves in early trades. Overall market sentiment is a bit more guarded today with US futures leaning lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.6%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.5%.

In FX though, the dollar is the laggard as it is down across the board with light gains seen across most other major currencies.