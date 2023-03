German DAX futures -1.6%

UK FTSE futures -1.5%

This is in part a catch up to the deep selloff in Wall Street yesterday, with the overall mood still suffering today as well. S&P 500 futures are down 28 points, or 0.7%, currently. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are also looking heavy with 10-year yields down nearly 10 bps to 3.825% as the flight to safety continues to play out.