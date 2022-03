German DAX futures +2.1%

UK FTSE futures +1.5%

European indices ended the day more mixed yesterday, so there is some degree of catching up to the optimistic bounce in Wall Street - which came later on. As for sentiment today, things are also keeping in a better mood with S&P 500 futures up 0.8% and Nasdaq futures up 1.3%.

In FX, the dollar is the laggard alongside the yen as other major currencies are posting slight gains to start the session.