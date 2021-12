German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTS futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

That's not all too surprising given that this is a placeholder session as we await the Fed. Elsewhere, US futures are also flattish and looking rather subdued. Hence, this mirrors the mood we're seeing there.

In FX, the dollar is mildly softer but ranges are nothing to shout about so far to start the session.