German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

The risk mood today is more tepid and tentative, with US futures also slightly lower by around 0.2%. That comes after the more modest gains from earlier in the week. The 7% US inflation reading did little to spook markets but we may see a bit of a breather as investors digest things ahead of the weekend.