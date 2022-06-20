German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

The changes are light for European futures as we look to get things going on the session. The overall mood is lightly more positive with US futures tracking a little higher. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.

That said, it must be reminded that the soft gains here come after a torrid week for equities in general. The weekly chart for the DAX shows that sellers are pressuring a break below the 200-week moving average, eyeing the March lows: