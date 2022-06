German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

European futures are now little changed as US futures are picking up a little as we look to get the session underway. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.

It's a decent pull higher for risk sentiment after the more tepid and pensive mood earlier in the day. But as we saw yesterday, the early gains may not mean much by the time the closing bell rings.