German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

There's a softer hint to the risk mood as we start the new week, as broader market sentiment is rocked by news over the weekend that China isn't looking to back down whatsoever on its zero-Covid policy. That has seen the dollar gap higher as the optimism at the end of last week is pulled back a little bit.

US futures are also fairly sluggish after Friday's gains, with the US midterms and inflation data in focus later this week. S&P 500 futures are down 9 points, or 0.2%, currently.