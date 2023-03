German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This comes as markets are seen more tentative now with the early optimism starting to fade a little. S&P 500 futures are up by just 4 points, or 0.1%, after more modest gains earlier in Asia trading. In the bond market, Treasury yields are little changed and that might set up for a more tense session to follow with month-end and quarter-end also in focus.