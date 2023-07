German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This comes after the strong gains from yesterday, before Wall Street took over and rotated more to tech stocks. The Dow closed just slightly off its lows, gaining 0.3%, while the Nasdaq gained by 1.1% yesterday. US futures are looking calmer today, once again with sentiment led by tech. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% but Dow futures are little changed.