German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This comes after the steadier showing yesterday, although ASML's earnings report earlier is a downer as it highlighted weak demand in the semiconductor industry. US futures are also looking rather tepid, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% currently as Treasury yields are still holding at the highs from yesterday. 10-year yields are seen at 4.84% at the moment and contesting the highs seen at the start of the month.