German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This follows the gains in Wall Street yesterday, so it is keeping European equities in a bit of a bind ahead of the open. That being said, just be wary that overall risk sentiment is leaning towards the softer side today. US futures are struggling with tech shares leading the downside push after Intel's softer Q1 guidance. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.3% currently.