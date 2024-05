German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

There's not much follow through to the optimistic run in stocks yesterday, at least for now. With US futures also looking rather indifferent, is a turnaround Thursday on the cards? Well, bond yields are still holding heavier so I'd look to that first for any signs of a switch around in the mood. 10-year Treasury yields are lower by 3 bps to 4.326% currently.