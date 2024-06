German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat

This comes with US futures backpedaling a little after tech shares stirred up some last-minute gains yesterday. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% on the day currently. For European indices, French stocks will remain in focus after the CAC 40 fell by 0.7% in the day before. The first round of the French elections is due this weekend: France on the verge of a political standstill?