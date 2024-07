German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

For European indices, they are less affected by the selloff in tech shares in Wall Street. Adding to that, the rotation play into the Dow is arguably a net positive for overall sentiment for European stocks too - which ended in a more mixed showing yesterday. US futures are also looking calmer today, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.5%.